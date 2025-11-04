Vietnam Authority of Tourism promotes tourism in US

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism is organizing a tourism promotion program in Washington, D.C., New York, and Boston from November 1 to 13 to showcase Vietnam as a travel destination, strengthen cooperation, and attract American visitors.

Vietnam’s golf tourism is among the key products being promoted in the United States.

Under the theme 'Vietnam: A World of Experiences, Exceptional Value', the program features participation from travel agencies, hotels, and representatives from leading tourism destinations across the country.

The Vietnamese delegation will showcase prominent destinations such as Ha Long, Ninh Binh, Hue, Hoi An, Da Nang, Nha Trang, and Phu Quoc, along with tourism products tailored to American travelers’ preferences, including beach resorts, cultural and heritage tours, golf, MICE, culinary experiences, wellness, and luxury travel.

The program also features business-to-business (B2B) sessions, traditional art performances, social events, and prize draws, creating opportunities to expand cooperation, promote destinations, and enhance media engagement.

In the first nine months of 2025, Vietnam welcomed approximately 623,000 American visitors, a 7.6 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024, ranking fourth among international tourist markets. U.S. travelers tend to spend more and stay longer.

With the establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and the United States and the launch of direct flights between the two countries, the tourism sector expects these promotional activities to attract more American visitors, thereby enhancing Vietnam’s tourism brand on the international stage.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh