Vietnam Pho Festival 2025 opens in Singapore

Vietnam Pho Festival is jointly organized by the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore, Tuoi Tre Newspaper and Saigontourist Group in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade and the Liaison Committee of the Vietnamese Community in Singapore (VNAS) under the direction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

The event takes place from October 18 to October 19, 2025.

Delegates perform the opening ceremony ritual of the Vietnam Pho Festival 2025 in Singapore.

The festival comes as Vietnam and Singapore have recently upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, affirming the topical significance and the event's importance.

With the theme “Pho – Enjoying together, growing together,” Vietnam Pho Festival 2025 aims to introduce the essence of Vietnamese cuisine to Singaporeans and international visitors, while opening new opportunities for businesses, communities, and nations to grow together and explore opportunities for cooperation in fields of culture, tourism, trade, and investment.

Along with the main activities of the event, Vietnam–Singapore Investment, Trade, and Tourism Promotion Forum 2025 is also being held, highlighting the practical and cooperative nature of the event. The forum, which took place right after the opening ceremony on October 18, is expected to attract around 150 businesses from both countries.

During the forum, the state agencies and enterprises will discuss emerging trends in cooperation across sectors such as food processing and green logistics, tourism, together with aviation services, Vietnamese agricultural and specialty exports, as well as digital transformation and e-commerce. A special Business Matching offering a business-to-business program will enable Vietnamese and Singaporean companies to meet directly and explore concrete business opportunities.

Vietnam Pho Festival is an important event originating from the “Day of Pho” (December 12), which was initially celebrated in Vietnam in 2017.

In 2023, the event expanded internationally under the name Vietnam Pho Festival. Together, the Day of Pho and Vietnam Pho Festival form a series of cultural activities celebrating Vietnam’s iconic dish.

Over the years, the festival has become an annual cultural and culinary showcase, helping to promote Vietnamese Pho and national culture worldwide, while highlighting the country’s tourism and economic potential and fostering cultural exchange.



Following successful editions in Japan in 2023 and in the Republic of Korea in 2024, the 2025 festival marks its next stop in Singapore, which is considered the region’s trade and cultural hub.

By staff writers - Translated by Huyen Huong