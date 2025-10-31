Ho Chi Minh City buzzes with year-end culinary events

Numerous food festivals are set to take place across Ho Chi Minh City in the last two months of the year.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism on October 30 announced a series of food festivals set to take place across Ho Chi Minh City in November and December 2025 to boost tourism and attract both local and international visitors.

Among them is the third Cho Lon Food Story Culinary Festival, which will run from December 5 to December 7 at An Dong Cultural and Sports Service Center, No. 105 Tran Hung Dao Street, Ho Chi Minh City.

The event, co-organized by the People’s Committees of An Dong, Cho Lon and Cho Quan wards, is part of the fifth Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week, featuring about 60 Vietnamese–Chinese food stalls.

International visitors enjoy local dishes at the second Cho Lon Food Story Culinary Festival.

After two successful editions, the Cho Lon Food Story Culinary Festival has become a signature culinary festival highlighting Cho Lon–An Dong–Cho Quan as a vibrant food destination in the city.

The Vegan Food Festival 2025 is expected to attract around 150,000 visitors at Binh Phu Park from October 31 to November 4.

Meanwhile, the first Vietnamese Rice Noodle Festival will introduce noodle dishes and rice-based cuisine from all three regions of Vietnam. The event will take place on November 20 and 23 at September 23 Park, Ben Thanh Ward, HCMC.

Together, these culinary events showcase Ho Chi Minh City’s distinctive identity, where cuisine serves as a cultural bridge, connecting visitors to the city’s rich urban heritage.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong