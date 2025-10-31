Travel

Ho Chi Minh City buzzes with year-end culinary events

SGGPO

Numerous food festivals are set to take place across Ho Chi Minh City in the last two months of the year.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism on October 30 announced a series of food festivals set to take place across Ho Chi Minh City in November and December 2025 to boost tourism and attract both local and international visitors.

Among them is the third Cho Lon Food Story Culinary Festival, which will run from December 5 to December 7 at An Dong Cultural and Sports Service Center, No. 105 Tran Hung Dao Street, Ho Chi Minh City.

The event, co-organized by the People’s Committees of An Dong, Cho Lon and Cho Quan wards, is part of the fifth Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week, featuring about 60 Vietnamese–Chinese food stalls.

khach-quocte61e61-thuong-thuc-am-thuc-1084-7079.jpg
International visitors enjoy local dishes at the second Cho Lon Food Story Culinary Festival.

After two successful editions, the Cho Lon Food Story Culinary Festival has become a signature culinary festival highlighting Cho Lon–An Dong–Cho Quan as a vibrant food destination in the city.

The Vegan Food Festival 2025 is expected to attract around 150,000 visitors at Binh Phu Park from October 31 to November 4.

Meanwhile, the first Vietnamese Rice Noodle Festival will introduce noodle dishes and rice-based cuisine from all three regions of Vietnam. The event will take place on November 20 and 23 at September 23 Park, Ben Thanh Ward, HCMC.

Together, these culinary events showcase Ho Chi Minh City’s distinctive identity, where cuisine serves as a cultural bridge, connecting visitors to the city’s rich urban heritage.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

year-end culinary events Cho Lon Food Story Culinary Festival Vegan Food Festival 2025 Vietnamese Rice Noodle Festival Ho Chi Minh City’s distinctive identity

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn