VND700 billion emergency aid provided to four provinces for flood damage relief

The financial support comes from the 2025 central budget contingency fund to help four worst-hit provinces recover from flood damage.

On the morning of November 21, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh signed Decision No. 2549/QD-TTg to provide emergency funding to the provinces of Khanh Hoa, Lam Dong, Gia Lai and Dak Lak to address damage caused by rain and floods.

Specifically, VND700 billion (US$26.5 million) support comes from the 2025 central budget contingency fund will be allocated to the provinces including Khanh Hoa (VND200 billion), Lam Dong (VND200 billion), Gia Lai (VND150 billion), and Dak Lak (VND150 billion), to recover from flood damage.

Police officials removing residents out from areas flooded by high waters in the lower reaches of the Ha Thanh River, Gia Lai Province (Photo: Xuan Huyen)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also signed Official Dispatch No. 225/CD-TTg, directing ministries, agencies and localities to focus on responding to and addressing the consequences of the severe flooding in the Central region.

Earlier, at 10 p.m. on November 20 (Hanoi time), from Algeria, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired an urgent online meeting with leaders of ministries, agencies and localities to discuss the current situation and immediate measures for flood and disaster response in several Central provinces and cities.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the highest priority is minimizing casualties, reaching inaccessible areas to rescue and support people, and ensuring all responsible authorities promptly carry out tasks within their jurisdiction.

Rescue forces are loading goods onto trucks for delivery to residents in flood-hit areas in Quy Nhon, Gia Lai (Photo: SGGP)

