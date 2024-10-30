Sports

Vietnam’s youth community football honored by AFC

SGGP

Vietnam’s Community Football Project in Vietnam (FFAV) was honored by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Chairman Tran Quoc Tuan represents VFF to receive the AFC President's recognition award for Community Youth Football.

At the AFC Annual Awards 2023 ceremony held in South Korea’s Seoul, on the evening of October 29, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) received the Bronze Award from the AFC President for community youth football. The event was part of a ceremony featuring 18 award categories recognizing outstanding individuals and federations in Asian football for the 2023-2024 activities.

The Community Football Project in Vietnam (FFAV) won the award for the best movement project in Asia. Additionally, Nguyen Hoang Phuong, Member of the VFF Grassroots Football Committee, Chief Representative of the Norwegian Football Federation in Vietnam, and Director of the ‘Community Football in Vietnam FFAV’ project, received the award for the Best Grassroots Football Leader in Asia.

In relation to the community football development project, particularly the FIFA school football initiative, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has collaborated with the Ministry of Education and Training to implement the program in 1,000 schools across 63 provinces nationwide. The FFAV community football project, a partnership between VFF and the Norwegian Football Federation, continues to expand its model to over 15 provinces throughout the country. Over the five years of organizing the Vietnam-Norway Cup, the event has attracted approximately 3,000 to 4,000 primary and secondary school students each year. 50 percent of the participants are female.

By Quoc Cuong - Translated by Dan Thuy

