Vietnam's women team dominates Nha Trang Int'l Beach Volleyball Tournament

The Nha Trang International Beach Volleyball Tournament on June 9 concluded with the women's championship title going to the Vietnamese team.

This year’s tournament took place from June 5 to June 9 at Phu Dong Park Beach in Nha Trang City, Khanh Hoa Province, gathering 32 teams from six countries in the region.

After five days of exciting competition, the Nha Trang International Beach Volleyball Tournament for both men and women concluded with final results, as follows.

In the men’s division, the championship title went to the Indonesian team, followed by Thailand and Vietnam.

The Vietnamese men's team ranks third in the men’s division. (Photo: Hieu Giang)

The Vietnamese women's team wins the championship title of Nha Trang International Beach Volleyball Tournament. (Photo: Hieu Giang)

In the women’s division, the Vietnamese team won the championship title, followed by Indonesia in second and Thailand in third.

The total prize for this year’s tournament reached VND607 million (approximately US$23,000). In addition to the main awards, the organizer also presented special prizes, including Best Refereeing Team and Miss Beach Volleyball.

32 teams from six countries take part in this year's Nha Trang International Beach Volleyball Tournament. (Photo: Hieu Giang)

The Nha Trang International Beach Volleyball Tournament is the first international sports event organized by Khanh Hoa Province as part of the 2025 Sea Culture – Tourism Festival. It is expected to become an annual beach sports event and a unique sports brand of the coastal city of Nha Trang.

By Hieu Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong