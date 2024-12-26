Vietnam's trains have 11 high-quality passenger carriages

The Railway Transport Joint Stock Company on December 25 officially inaugurated a project to upgrade and renovate 11 high-quality passenger carriages (AnL28).

The project, which began on September 1, 2024, was carried out by the Saigon Carriage factory, aiming to improve both the interior and exterior designs of the carriages.

According to a company representative, it features a combination of routine repairs, structural modifications, and a complete redesign of the carriage interiors. Additionally, new air ducts and an upgraded cooling system were installed to improve passenger comfort.

Chairman of the Board of Members of Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) Dang Sy Manh said that the project is expected to serve passengers during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

The upgraded carriages have a modern exterior with a sleek white-grey and blue design, featuring an iconic crane image on the Dong Son bronze drum - a symbol of Vietnam's rich cultural heritage.

The luxury sleeper carriages offer ultimate comfort, with each berth equipped with a reading light, USB charging port, and new bedding, including a mattress, blanket, sheet, and curtains. Windows are fitted with automatic devices to minimize noise and vibrations during travel.

The soft-seat carriages, which offer 56 seats, are equipped with chairs that rotate 180 degrees, allowing passengers to adjust their seating direction and avoid discomfort from facing backwards.

Upgrades were also made in the air conditioning, electrical systems and restrooms.

Particularly, the carriages provide artworks showcasing Vietnam’s stunning landscapes and regional architectures, giving passengers a unique cultural experience.

