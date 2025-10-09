Vietnam’s trade surplus reaches U$17 billion in first 9 months

According to the Customs Department, in September, the total import-export turnover of goods nationwide reached over US$82 billion, down 0.7 percent compared to the previous month. Vietnam’s goods trade balance in September recorded a surplus of nearly US$2.9 billion, a 23 percent decrease from August.
For the first nine months of 2025, the total import-export turnover is estimated at nearly US$681 billion, up more than 17 percent (equivalent to over US$100 billion) compared to the same period in 2024. Of this, exports reached nearly US$349 billion, up 16 percent, while imports totaled nearly US$332 billion, up nearly 19 percent.
Vietnam’s goods trade balance for the first nine months of 2025 continued to maintain a trade surplus of nearly US$17 billion, but down more than 20 percent compared to the same period last year (2024 trade surplus was over US$21 billion).
Regarding state budget revenue from import-export activities, in September, the customs sector collected more than VND36,000 billion (US$1.4 billion), down over 4 percent compared to the previous month. Cumulatively for the first nine months, customs revenue reached nearly VND337,000 billion (US$12.8 billion), about 82 percent of the assigned estimate and nearly 72 percent of the target, up nearly 10 percent compared to the same period in 2024.