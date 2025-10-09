Vietnam’s trade surplus reaches U$17 billion in first 9 months

The Customs Department under the Ministry of Finance yesterday reported the country’s import and export activities in September and the first nine months of 2025.

According to the Customs Department, in September, the total import-export turnover of goods nationwide reached over US$82 billion, down 0.7 percent compared to the previous month. Vietnam’s goods trade balance in September recorded a surplus of nearly US$2.9 billion, a 23 percent decrease from August.

For the first nine months of 2025, the total import-export turnover is estimated at nearly US$681 billion, up more than 17 percent (equivalent to over US$100 billion) compared to the same period in 2024. Of this, exports reached nearly US$349 billion, up 16 percent, while imports totaled nearly US$332 billion, up nearly 19 percent.

Vietnam’s goods trade balance for the first nine months of 2025 continued to maintain a trade surplus of nearly US$17 billion, but down more than 20 percent compared to the same period last year (2024 trade surplus was over US$21 billion).

Regarding state budget revenue from import-export activities, in September, the customs sector collected more than VND36,000 billion (US$1.4 billion), down over 4 percent compared to the previous month. Cumulatively for the first nine months, customs revenue reached nearly VND337,000 billion (US$12.8 billion), about 82 percent of the assigned estimate and nearly 72 percent of the target, up nearly 10 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

By Luu Thuy- Translated by Huyen Huong