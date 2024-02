Defeating Sander Jong of the Netherlands 2-1 in the men’s singles final of the M15 Nakhon Si Thammarat Tournament 2024 in Thailand on Feb 25, Vietnam's top tennis player Ly Hoang Nam became the champion of the circuit.

Vietnam's top tennis player Ly Hoang Nam

This marks Nam's 11th championship title in his career at the Men's Future circuit organized by the International Tennis Federation.

The achievement brought the Vietnamese player, who is world No. 549, 10 bonus points on the Men's Tennis ATP Rankings.

The M15 Nakhon Si Thammarat is part of the ITF World Tennis Tour M15.

VNA