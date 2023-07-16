Vietnam's Sepak Takraw team wins gold at 2023 World Championship

The Sepak Takraw players from Vietnam emerged victorious in the final match, securing the gold medal in the women's four-player team event at the 2023 Sepaktakraw World Championship.

The King's Cup 2023 Sepak Takraw tournament, which is also the 2023 Sepaktakraw World Championship, featured the final match of the women's four-player team event between the Vietnamese Sepaktakraw team and the Indonesian Sepaktakraw team on July 16.

In this crucial final match, the Vietnamese team comprised Nguyen Thi My, Nguyen Thi Yen, Ngo Thi Ngoc Quynh, Tran Thi Hong Nhung, Nguyen Thi Ngoc Huyen, and Tran Thi Ngoc Yen. They displayed dominance against the Indonesian female players, securing a resounding 2-0 victory and earning a significant gold medal. The match scores were 21/15 and 21/12, respectively. Similarly, last year, Vietnam faced the Thai women's team in the final of the four-player team event and triumphed with a 2-0 victory, claiming the championship gold medal. This remarkable achievement has been repeated once again this year.

"This is a remarkable outcome, showcasing the relentless dedication of Vietnamese players. We deeply value this accomplishment. Last year, Vietnam's Sepak Takraw team claimed the gold medal at the World Championship. This year, the team continues to achieve success," shared Mr. Le Thanh Son, Vice President cum Secretary General of the Vietnam Sepak Takraw Association and the official responsible for Sepak Takraw at the Vietnam Sports Administration.

Before that, the Vietnam Sepak Takraw team also achieved notable results, securing a bronze medal in the men's four-player team event, a silver medal in the women's team event, and a bronze medal in the women's regu event (group of three).

In the 2023 World Sepak Takraw Championship, the Vietnam Sepak Takraw team enlisted 18 male and 15 female athletes to compete in the four men's and four women's events. The tournament officially concluded on July 16 in Korat, Thailand.