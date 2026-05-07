Dong Nai acts to clear durian truck backlog at inspection site

Authorities in Dong Nai have directed urgent measures to address severe traffic congestion caused by hundreds of container trucks carrying durian waiting for quality inspection at the Dau Giay bus station area.

On the morning of May 7, the People’s Committee of Dong Nai City has instructed the Department of Construction to urgently lead and coordinate with the city police, Dau Giay Ward authorities and relevant agencies to inspect and clarify the causes of traffic congestion at the Dau Giay bus station area, and to implement timely solutions.

A long line of container trucks parked along a roadside in Dau Giay Ward, reflecting heavy congestion as vehicles wait for durian inspection procedures.



The city also assigned the municipal Department of Industry and Trade to coordinate inspections related to commercial activities, goods circulation, import-export operations and market management. The department will also assess and address issues related to durian sampling for inspection and designated collection points.

The municipal Department of Public Security were tasked with directing professional units and local police to regulate and redirect traffic at congestion hotspots, while ensuring safety for people and vehicles passing through the Dau Giay bus station area.

Authorities also requested that any violations discovered during the inspection process be promptly reported and handled in accordance with regulations.

The Dong Nai City People’s Committee required the Department of Construction, Department of Industry and Trade and the Department of Public Security to report results to the Chairman of the People’s Committee on May 7, 2026.

According to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, previously, on May 6, hundreds of container trucks carrying durian from the Southern provinces gathered at the Dau Giay bus station area in Dau Giay Ward, Dong Nai City, waiting for sampling and inspection for export purposes. The situation caused serious congestion and disrupted traffic flow in the area.

In response to this, local authorities in Dau Giay Ward had earlier requested relevant forces to quickly intervene and clear the congestion to ensure traffic safety in the area.

By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong