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Over 727,000 workers in HCMC export processing, industrial zones need housing

SGGPO

More than 727,000 workers in export processing and industrial zones in Ho Chi Minh City are in need of accommodation.

On May 7, the Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (Hepza) said that demand for worker accommodation in the city’s export processing and industrial zones remains extremely high despite limited housing supply.

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Many workers employed in export processing zones, industrial parks and high-tech parks in Ho Chi Minh City are in need of housing. Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung

According to Hepza, there are currently nine worker housing projects in operation, providing 1,619 apartments and accommodating more than 8,900 residents. In addition, four more projects are under development, with over 2,800 apartments expected to provide more than 10,600 accommodation spaces.

Mr. Le Van Thinh, head of Hepza, indicated that the current supply remains modest compared to actual demand. Ho Chi Minh City’s export processing and industrial zones currently employ around 918,000 workers, of whom more than 727,000 need housing.

The large gap between housing demand and supply highlights that worker accommodation development is not only a social welfare issue, but also an important condition for maintaining a stable workforce for businesses.

In response, the city is calling for stronger, more coordinated, and practical solutions to accelerate worker housing development. For new industrial parks, Hepza plans to focus on zoning and allocating suitable service land, with up to 10 percent of industrial park land designated for worker housing projects in accordance with regulations.

Ho Chi Minh City has been assigned a target of completing more than 194,000 social housing units, the highest target nationwide. In 2026, the city aims to complete 28,500 units.

Authorities said achieving this goal will require coordinated efforts from government agencies, local authorities, industrial park infrastructure developers, businesses and financial institutions.

By Minh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong

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need of accommodation HCMC Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority social housing units housing supply

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