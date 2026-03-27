Vietnam's pepper exports reach nearly US$430 million in Q1 2026

Vietnam’s pepper exports posted strong growth in the first quarter of 2026, driven by improving global demand and tightening supply.

According to the Vietnam Pepper and Spice Association (VPSA), the country exported more than 50,000 tons of pepper in the first quarter of 2026, generating nearly US$430 million in revenue, up 34.6 percent in volume and 28 percent in value year-on-year.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

Overall, pepper exports have shown a positive recovery from the beginning of the year, reflecting a gradual improvement in global consumption demand. This growth comes amid supportive conditions in the international market. Notably, global pepper supply is forecast to decline by 15 percent to 20 percent this year as inventories drop in key producing countries, even as demand rebounds.

The Vietnam Pepper and Spice Association has set a target of over US$1.7 billion in export turnover for 2026.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong