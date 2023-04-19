Vietnam’s first international marina put into pilot operation

Ana Marina, the first international marina in Vietnam, was put into pilot operation in Nha Trang resort city, the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on April 19.

The marina, about 7km from downtown Nha Trang, is designed to house 200 yachts of different types.

As it is located in the 40ha Marina Park of the Ana Marina JSC, it can receive domestic and international yachts and sailboats to visit, and organise tourism, sports and cultural events.

Dang Hieu Minh, general director of Ana Marina JSC, said that the marina has an ideal geographical location, as it can connect marine traffic between Southeast Asia and North Asia, and link Hong Kong (China), Singapore, the Philippines and Malaysia with Vietnamese seaports.It is expected to contribute to creating unique and impressive tourism products for domestic and international visitors to experience in Nha Trang.

The pilot operation period will last one year. This year, the ninth Hong Kong-Nha Trang International Yacht Race will have the finish point at Ana Marina. Officially launched in 2004, the tournament is being held biennially.