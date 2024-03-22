Travel

Vietnam’s destinations named among peaceful places

SGGPO

Vietnam’s popular destinations including Da Lat, Da Nang, and Tam Dao have been named to the list of peaceful places, the world's leading online travel platforms, Booking.com revealed on March 22.

img-20151123-132417-9307.jpg.webp
Da Lat City (Photo: SGGP)

According to the 2024 Travel Predictions research commissioned by Booking.com, around 66 percent of travelers from the Asia-Pacific region want to travel to get a night with uninterrupted sleep. This trend is especially popular with 83 percent of Chinese tourists, followed by Hong Kong (China) (76 percent) and Thailand (75 percent). Vietnam and Singapore have the same rank in sixth place with a percentage of 67.

Many accommodation facilities in Vietnam and the world have offered a wide range of services and amenities with the goal of bringing a healthy and relaxing vacation to visitors.

Da Lat Flower City in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, the central coastal city of Da Nang, and Tam Dao in the Northern province of Vinh Phuc are among the peaceful places this year.

By Mai An - Translated by Kim Khanh

peaceful places Da Lat Da Nang Tam Dao Booking.Com

