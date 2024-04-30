Vietnam’s badminton earns two official berths for Paris 2024 Olympics

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has released its latest rankings, determining the two official spots for the Paris 2024 Olympics of Vietnam’s badminton team.

Nguyen Thuy Linh has officially qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

On April 30, the BWF announced the new rankings along with the confirmation of the official qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Vietnam's badminton team has secured places for Paris with players Nguyen Thuy Linh and Le Duc Phat.

In the women's division, Thuy Linh retains her 17th position in the rankings for players vying for Olympic berths, earning an official spot for Paris 2024. This marks Nguyen Thuy Linh's second Olympic appearance in her career. Four years ago, the athlete from Dong Nai Province secured an official berth to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Japan.

In the men's category, Le Duc Phat secured an official spot for Paris 2024 by finishing 34th in the Olympic qualification rankings, as determined by the BWF. This marks his debut appearance at the Olympics. Le Duc Phat's official qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics ensures that Vietnam's badminton team has secured two official slots for the prestigious event. Vietnam has consistently obtained two official slots in this discipline since the 2016 Olympics.

At present, Vietnam has secured ten official slots for the Paris 2024 Olympics across various sports disciplines: cycling (one slot), shooting (two slots), weightlifting (one slot), boxing (one slot), swimming (one slot), rowing (one slot), canoeing (one slot), and badminton (two slots). Vietnam's sports goal is to secure from 12 to 15 slots for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

By Minh Chien - Translated by Thuy Doan