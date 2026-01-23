Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fishery exports surpass US$70 billion in 2025

Despite a year marked by natural disasters, epidemics, and global economic volatility, Vietnam’s agricultural sector achieved export revenues exceeding US$70 billion in 2025.

Agriculture and Environment Deputy Minister Phung Duc Tien

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment today held a press conference to review the sector’s 2025 performance and outline key orientations for 2026.

Address the conference, Agriculture and Environment Deputy Minister Phung Duc Tien acknowledged that 2025 posed unprecedented challenges, with the agricultural sector facing extreme weather events, disease outbreaks, and complex international developments.

Amid unprecedented challenges, the Government issued timely directives and flexible management solutions, enabling the sector to adapt effectively. At recent summary conferences, the Prime Minister reaffirmed agriculture as the “pillar and support” of the national economy.

Thanks to the Government’s decisive leadership, exports of agricultural, forestry, and fisheries products were recorded to achieve strong growth last year. In December 2025 alone, seafood exports were estimated at US$1 billion, bringing the total export value for the year to US$11.32 billion, an increase of 12.7 percent compared to 2024. The three largest markets were China (20.1 percent), the United States (17.3 percent), and Japan (15.1 percent).

Coffee exports are projected to reach 1.5 million tons worth US$8.57 billion, a 52.5 percent surge in value, while fruits and vegetables continue to shine with US$8.56 billion in export value, up nearly 20 percent.

However, some commodities face difficulties including rubber, tea, and particularly rice. Rice exports are forecast at 7.9 million tons worth US$4.02 billion, down 29.1 percent compared to last year, with the Philippines remaining the largest buyer. Rubber and tea also recorded declines.

Looking ahead, the Ministry projects agro-forestry-fishery exports of US$73 billion–US$74 billion in 2026. To achieve this, the sector will focus on a comprehensive chain of solutions, from raw material standardization and expanded growing areas to deep processing, logistics improvements, and market diversification.

Key priorities include reducing logistics costs through cold chain development, strengthening national branding, and advancing green transformation with low-emission production.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Vietnam’s total agro-forestry-fishery export turnover in 2025 hit US$70.09 billion, marking a 12percent increase from the previous year. Breaking down the figures, agricultural products contributed US$37.25 billion (up 13.7 percent), seafood exports reached US$11.32 billion (up 12.7 percent), forestry products brought in US$18.5 billion (up 6.6 percent), and livestock products totaled US$627.8 million (up 17.4 percent).

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan