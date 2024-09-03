Business

Vietnam's fruit and vegetable exports soar

SGGP

The Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry informed about the national export turnover of US$750 million on vegetables, a rise of 62 percent compared to this time last year.

This month also recorded the second highest export value in the past 8 months (only after April with a value of $768.2 million). Accumulated over 8 months of 2024, the export value of this commodity group is estimated at $4.63 billion, a significant increase of 31 percent year over year.

With this stable and high growth rate in recent months, the fruit and vegetable industry aims to achieve an export value of $7 billion this year.

In early August 2024, the Plant Protection Department (Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development) announced that Vietnamese pomelos are now officially allowed to be imported into the market of the Republic of Korea. Thus, pomelo becomes the third fresh fruit of our country, along with dragon fruit and mango, to be officially imported into this country.

Recently, a protocol on the official export of frozen durian and fresh coconuts from Vietnam to the Chinese market has also been signed. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, China is a large market for consuming fresh durian and coconuts. Therefore, it is expected that the export turnover of fresh coconuts to China could increase by an additional $200-300 million in 2024 while that of frozen durian could also come to $400-500 million.

With the current yield of fruits and vegetables, the Vietnamese agricultural sector aims to achieve an export value of $10 billion in the near future.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Thanh Tam

