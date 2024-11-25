Fruit and vegetable exports set to soar to US$7.2 billion in 2024

It is anticipated that fruit and vegetable exports will attain a value of approximately US$7.2 billion in 2024.

Vietnam is poised to overtake Thailand and emerge as the leading exporter of durian to China

According to data from the General Department of Vietnam Customs, the import and export turnovers of fruits and vegetables in the first eleven months of 2024 amounted to $2.1 billion and $6.6 billion, respectively.

The export surplus of fruits and vegetables reached approximately $4.5 billion with durian representing around 40-45 percent of the total export revenue in this category. In August 2024, Vietnam signed an agreement for the export of frozen durian and fresh coconut to China, thereby creating significant opportunities for its agricultural products.

Immediately, numerous companies signed substantial export contracts, with certain enterprises finalizing agreements to deliver as many as 1,500 containers of coconut to this market.

In the United States, Vietnamese agricultural products, particularly coconut, passion fruit, and various fruits, are gaining popularity, indicating a promising potential for further promotion and growth in the future.

As for Thailand, this year's unfavorable weather has reduced agricultural output, so the country has continuously increased purchases from the Vietnamese market for domestic consumption or re-export to China.

General Secretary Dang Phuc Nguyen of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association has disclosed that China represents a significant market for fruits and vegetables, particularly for Vietnamese durian. Amid the recent surge in export activity, Vietnam is poised to overtake Thailand and emerge as the leading exporter of durian to China within the next one to two years. It is anticipated that the total value of fruit and vegetable exports from the country will approximate $7.2 billion this year.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan