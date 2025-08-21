Vietnam’s rice export set to surpass 8.2 million tons

Chairman of the Vietnam Food Association Do Ha Nam expressed his confidence that with the robust results achieved in the seven-month span, Vietnam’s rice shipment will surpass 8 million tons this year.

Despite a temporary halt in rice import from the Philippines, Vietnam’s export is expected to exceed 8.2 million tons for the whole year, bolstered by rising shipments to such markets as Bangladesh, China, and South Africa.

As the world’s largest rice importer, the Philippines bought 4.8 million tons from overseas last year, of which Vietnam supplied the lion’s share at 3.6 million tons.

In the first seven months of the year, Vietnam sold 5.5 million tons of the cereal abroad for US$2.81 billion, with the Philippines continuing to serve as its biggest buyer. However, revenue experienced a year-on-year fall of 13.5 percent.

Vietnamese exporters are seeking to diversity their markets. (Photo: nongnghiepmoitruong.vn)

Exporters admitted that while shipments to the country have slowed, they have signed new contracts at significantly improved prices and expanded their customer base across ASEAN and South African markets.

Earlier this month, the Philippine government announced a two-month suspension of rice imports from September 1 amidst falling domestic rice prices. However, market analysts predict that overall exports will remain robust thanks to growing demand in other regions.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast Vietnam’s full-year rice exports at 8.2 million tons, up 300,000 tons as compared to the previous prediction. Shipments will increase in the end of the year, driven by high demands from Africa and China. Meanwhile, the Philippines’ rice import suspension is projected to trim the country’s purchases by 500,000 tons. Even so, the Philippines’ total imports in the year could remain at 4.9 million tonnes, the highest in the world.

Chairman of the Vietnam Food Association Do Ha Nam expressed his confidence that with the robust results achieved in the seven-month span, Vietnam’s rice shipment will surpass 8 million tonnes this year. He noted that the country is firmly positioned as the world’s second-largest rice exporter due to its own brand identity and growing recognition in the international markets.

Vietnamplus