Vietnam's fruit and vegetable exports to hit $8 billion in 2025

Tien Giang farmers harvest durian.

The Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association held a seminar titled "A Green Future for Vietnam's Fruit, Flower, and Vegetable Industry: Organic Production and Circular Agriculture," on January 8, in HCMC, attended by domestic and international agricultural experts, along with fruit and vegetable producers.

According to the organizers, 2024 is considered a milestone year for Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable export industry. Vietnam reached a record export value of US$7.1 billion, up 27 percent compared to 2023, which was $5.6 billion.

Mr. Dang Phuc Nguyen, Secretary General of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, speaks at the seminar.

Experts predict that fruit and vegetable exports will reach $8 billion in 2025, continuing the strong growth trend. With sustained efforts, Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable sector could achieve $10 billion in annual exports by 2030, positioning itself alongside the current seafood industry.

In addition to durian, other fruits such as bananas, jackfruit, mangoes, longan, lychees, and dragon fruit also show great export potential. Efforts will be focused on boosting the export of fresh fruits as well as expanding the processing of frozen and dried products.

A Cu Chi resident grows organic vegetables in her garden.

At the seminar, Mr. Doan Huu Tien, Director of the Technology Transfer Center at the Southern Horticultural Research Institute, emphasized that to meet the increasing demands of international markets, the quality of fruit and vegetable products must be improved, ensuring compliance with food safety standards. Organic production and circular agriculture are two sustainable development trends that are attracting global attention, and Vietnam is no exception.

Vietnam's agricultural sector must focus on producing organic fruits and vegetables free from harmful substances, such as pesticide residues and heavy metals, to protect consumer health. Additionally, it is crucial to foster a sustainable agricultural environment that can adapt to long-term climate change challenges, including saltwater intrusion and drought.

Meanwhile, Mr. Dang Phuc Nguyen, Secretary General of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, emphasized that to develop organic production sustainably, Vietnam’s agricultural sector needs synchronous solutions from multiple stakeholders. The Government should implement strong supportive policies, businesses should establish efficient value chains, and farmers need to be equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills.

Dak Lak farmers harvest durian.

Specifically, relevant agencies should raise awareness about the benefits of organic production and circular agriculture among all levels of society, farms, cooperatives, and individual farmers. Support for farmers should include training, the provision of scientific and technical knowledge, and access to preferential loans to facilitate the transition to organic farming.

Additionally, transparent certification systems should be implemented, production-to-consumption linkages should be strengthened, and stable markets for organic products should be established. Investment in research is also crucial to identify suitable crop varieties and develop effective solutions that are well-suited to Vietnam's farming conditions.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan