Vietnamese women’s football team triumphs for four consecutive SEA Games

The Vietnamese women's national football team clinched its 8th championship title by defeating Myanmar 2-0 in the final match at the 32nd SEA Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. This victory also marked a new record for the team, as it won the Gold Medal in four consecutive SEA Games.

Huynh Nhu and Thanh Nha alternated in scoring goals, contributing to Vietnam's success against the Myanmar national team in this year's tournament.

This championship title is a well-deserved outcome for the efforts of Coach Mai Duc Chung and his players throughout this period.

In the match for the Bronze Medal, Thailand dominated with a convincing 6-0 victory over the host team Cambodia.