Vietnamese women's football team rank 6th in Asia

The Vietnamese women’s national football team wrapped up 2024 by ranking 37th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, 6th in Asia, and 1st in Southeast Asia.

The Vietnamese women's football team in a friendly with the Chinese women's football team in China in October 2024 (Photo: VNA)

With 1,614.43 points, Vietnam gained 3.1 points since the last FIFA rankings update. The increase came from a 2-0 win over Uzbekistan and a 0-2 loss to China during a recent friendly tournament in China.

In Southeast Asia, Vietnam stayed at the top place, followed by the Philippines, which dropped two spots globally with 1547 points after losing 11.1 points.

Thailand, despite losing to Mexico and Venezuela, climbed two spots on the FIFA rankings with 1,511 points, sitting third in the region.

Meanwhile, Indonesia had the biggest leap, climbing seven spots globally to 97th and securing 4th place in Southeast Asia after defeating Cambodia and Singapore in the 2024 AFF Women’s Cup.

Globally, the US led the FIFA rankings with 2,087.55 points, followed by Spain, Germany, England, and Sweden. In Asia, Japan (8th) took the lead, followed by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (9th), Australia (15th), China (17th), the Republic of Korea (20th), and Vietnam (37th).

The next FIFA Women’s World Rankings will be announced on March 6, 2025.

Vietnamplus