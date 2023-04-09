Vietnamese women’s football team enters 2nd round of Olympic Paris 2024

The Vietnamese women's football national team won 2-0 in the second leg of the first-round Olympic Paris 2024 qualifiers held on April 8 in Nepal.

With a total score of 7-1 after both matches, the Vietnamese women's national team secured their place in the second round of Olympic Paris 2024 qualifiers.

Despite their significant lead in the first leg, Coach Mai Duc Chung chose a safe approach and did not make many changes to the starting lineup. Both goals of the Vietnamese women's national team were scored in the first half, with Hai Yen scoring a brace in the 5th and 7th minutes.

According to the rules, the top seven teams from the first-round qualifiers will advance to the second round to compete against the teams from North Korea, Japan, Australia, China, and South Korea.