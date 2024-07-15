Vietnamese wheat flour products pass export examination for Taiwanese market

Vietnam’s wheat products have been checked and cleared for export to Taiwan (China).

A worker checks the quality of wheat before it is packaged. (Photo: VNA)

Following what has been described as a thorough evaluation, over more than a year and a half, the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) has closed its case into the products.

The Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei sent a document to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), initiating a discussion regarding the examination process for Vietnamese enterprises involved in the production and export of wheat flour products to Taiwan.

It said that the Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei has recently received Communication No. 1132003749 dated July 4, 2024, from the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA).

The communication clarifies that, based on the information provided by Vietnam regarding the management and inspection of enterprises involved in the production of wheat flour products, along with relevant documentation, the TFDA has conducted a thorough evaluation and completed the inspection process in written form, subsequently closing the case.

The TFDA has requested Vietnam to continue conducting inspections on wheat flour products for export to Taiwan and urged it to actively guide enterprises in implementing effective management of documentation related to food safety and hygiene, ensuring the safety and hygiene standards of the exported products to Taiwan.

As a result, after a period of approximately 17 months, from February 2023 to the present, Vietnam has successfully overcome the rigorous inspection process conducted by the TFDA.

Vietnamplus