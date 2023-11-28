Vietnamese Vovinam athletes secure four more golds at 7th World Championships

The Vietnamese Vovinam team continues to excel at the 7th World Vovinam Championships being held on their home turf.

On November 27, the Vietnamese Vovinam athletes clinched an additional four gold medals for the host team at the ongoing 7th World Vovinam Championship, hosted at the Phu Tho Indoor Sports Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnam has added more gold medals to its tally, with Bui Xuan Nhat securing a gold medal in the men's 48kg sparring category and Le Ngoc Vinh claiming gold in the men's 60kg sparring category. In the martial arts performance, Vuong Minh Khang earned a gold medal in the men's Thap The Bat Thuc Quyen (Ten-technique, eight-principle form), while Huynh Khac Nguyen achieved gold in the men's Nhat Nguyet Dai Dao Phap (Sun Moon Broadsword Form). After three days of official competition, the Vietnamese Vovinam team currently boasts a total of 14 gold medals.

During the competition day, a noteworthy outcome occurred as the Vovinam team from Italy, comprised of athletes Mazza Francesca, Di Nardi Iris Ida Carolina, Minniti Chiara, and Ibba Francesca, outperformed the Vietnamese Vovinam team to secure the gold medal in the women's team sword performance.

On November 28, the competition will proceed with events in nine categories, featuring five performances and four sparring matches. The tournament gathers over 650 officials, referees, coaches, and athletes from 35 countries and territories and will run until November 30.