Vietnamese, Turkish national flag carriers sign codeshare agreement

Vietnam's national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines, and its Turkish counterpart Turkish Airlines have signed a codeshare agreement, aiming to offer passengers with more flexible, diverse flights between the two countries and their adjacent regions.

Under the agreement, passengers can buy tickets via both airlines for the Istanbul – Hanoi/HCMC, Hanoi – Da Nang, and HCMC – Da Nang routes.

The deal will help consolidate cooperation between the two national flag carriers while spurring their development, said Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi.

Vietnam Airlines CEO Le Hong Ha said the cooperation will give more options and benefits to passengers, expand air routes and diversify the services of the two airlines.

It will also help promote economic, cultural, and tourism exchanges between Vietnam and Turkey, and attract more visitors to the two countries, he added.

Established in 1933 with an initial fleet of five aircraft, Turkish Airlines currently boasts a fleet of 416 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 344 destinations across the world, including 291 international and 53 domestic.

Meanwhile, Vietnam Airlines is offering services on nearly 100 domestic and international routes, with a fleet of 100 aircraft. It is the first airline in Asia-Pacific that has used Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Airbus A350-900 XWB, the most modern generation aircraft in the world so far.