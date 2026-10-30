Vietnamese travelers find greatest joy in family trips

Family travel brings the most happiness to Vietnamese travelers, with 68 percent saying trips with family members deliver the greatest joy, according to Booking.com's Travel Happiness Index report released on October 29 in Hanoi.

According to the report, 99 percent of Vietnamese travelers associate travel with positive emotions. That sense of happiness begins during the preparation stage, with 92 percent of respondents saying anticipating a trip improves their mood, while 62 percent view trip planning as an enjoyable experience.

Untouched nature is one of the options for travelers. Photo: SGGP

Vietnamese travelers are increasingly recognizing that a fulfilling journey does not come from packed itineraries or efforts to complete a checklist of destinations, but from simple and meaningful moments throughout the trip. Satisfaction is derived from enjoying natural scenery (36 percent), spending quality time with travel companions (24 percent), and savoring good food (28 percent).

Connection, whether with companions, family members, or new people and places along the way, is considered the key factor behind a happy trip. Among respondents, 68 percent said family trips bring the greatest joy.

In addition, 77 percent of travelers prioritize enjoying local cuisine alongside meaningful experiences, while 74 percent are willing to extend their vacations to rest and recharge.

Regarding accommodation choices, 32 percent of respondents opted for vacation homes, apartments, or unique lodging options to save money. The same proportion said such accommodations also allow them to experience local life more authentically.

Branavan Aruljothi, Country Director of Booking.com in Vietnam, announces the report on the Travel Happiness Index at the event.

Branavan Aruljothi, Country Director of Booking.com in Vietnam, said that travel today is also closely linked to mental well-being, relationships, and the desire for exploration. Vietnamese travelers are now planning trips more carefully, placing greater emphasis on local experiences and weighing the value they receive from each journey.

However, concerns about inflation, extreme weather, health, and safety continue to influence travel decisions. In the survey, 33 percent of travelers cited inflation as a concern, 32 percent were worried about extreme weather, and 31 percent mentioned health and hygiene risks.

Even so, 95 percent of Vietnamese travelers said they would adjust their plans rather than cancel a trip when unexpected changes arise.

The report was based on an online survey conducted in May 2026, involving 10,136 respondents aged 21 and older across 10 countries and territories in the Asia-Pacific region, including 1,013 respondents from Vietnam.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan