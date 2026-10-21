Vietnam’s two scenic rail journeys named among world’s best

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) said the US travel magazine ranked the heritage train journey between Hue and Da Nang at 10th and The Vietage by Anantara at 14th.

Vietnam has two representatives in Condé Nast Traveler’s list of the 20 best train trips in the world for 2026, highlighting the growing appeal of railway tourism in the country.

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) said the US travel magazine ranked the heritage train journey between Hue and Da Nang at 10th and The Vietage by Anantara at 14th.

The rankings are part of the magazine’s 39th annual Readers’ Choice Awards, which recognize memorable rail journeys based on readers’ votes.

Condé Nast Traveler noted that although train travel can take longer than flying, it allows passengers to slow down and enjoy natural landscapes, rice fields, villages and peaceful countryside along the way.

The Hue-Da Nang heritage train passes through Lap An Lagoon. (Photo: Vietnam Railways Corporation)

The Hue–Da Nang heritage train journey, ranked 10th, offers passengers a scenic trip of about three hours through central Vietnam. One of its highlights is Hai Van Pass, renowned for its spectacular mountain and coastal scenery.

Travelling between the two cities, passengers can admire the dramatic landscape where Truong Son mountain range meets the vast sea. Da Nang is known for its beaches while Hue, the former imperial capital, is celebrated for its rich cultural heritage.

Condé Nast Traveler described the journey as an ideal choice for visitors seeking to explore Vietnam beyond its well-known coastal and island destinations. In addition to quiet carriages for relaxation, the train features two community carriages hosting traditional artistic performances, bringing local culture closer to passengers.

Meanwhile, The Vietage by Anantara, ranked 14th, offers a luxury rail experience connecting Da Nang with Quy Nhon and Nha Trang along the central coast. The journey showcases Vietnam’s characteristic landscapes, including rice fields, rural villages and coastal mountain ranges.

According to the magazine, the approximately six-hour journey between Da Nang and Quy Nhon includes meals combining Vietnamese and French culinary traditions. On the Quy Nhon–Nha Trang section, passengers can enjoy afternoon tea featuring local specialties, Vietnamese cheese and premium teas.

The combination of scenic views, high-quality services and distinctive cuisine has made The Vietage by Anantara an attractive option for travelers seeking a more luxurious way to discover central Vietnam.

The VNAT said the inclusion of the two journeys in the international magazine’s rankings helps promote the country’s people, landscapes and tourism offerings to global travelers.

Railway tourism is opening up new ways for visitors to experience central Vietnam while diversifying the country’s tourism products for international markets.

Other journeys featured on the list include Switzerland’s Jungfrau Railway, Central Asia’s Silk Road train journeys, Australia’s Indian Ocean rail experience, the Canyon Spirit in the US and scenic routes across Canada.

Vietnamplus