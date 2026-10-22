Travel

Ho Chi Minh City tourism department, ACV sign 2026-2030 cooperation deal

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The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism and the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) on October 21 signed a cooperation agreement for 2026-2030 to strengthen aviation-tourism links and boost the city's competitiveness as a destination.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism and the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) on October 21 signed a memorandum of understanding for the 2026-2030 period to strengthen links between aviation and tourism, expand markets, and improve service quality and destination competitiveness.

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At the signing ceremony. Photo: Han Gia

The agreement aims to implement Politburo Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW, strengthen connections between the aviation and tourism sectors, expand markets, improve service quality, and enhance the competitiveness of Ho Chi Minh City as a destination.

Director Pham Huy Binh of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism said airports serve as gateways and are also the first point of contact that creates an impression of a destination, helping increase both visitors’ length of stay and spending.

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International passengers go through baggage screening procedures at Tan Son Nhat Airport

Key areas of cooperation include promoting and developing air routes; advertising destinations at airport terminals; fostering sustainable tourism development in Con Dao; sharing data and improving visitor experiences; and developing human resources.

The strategic partnership is intended to establish a solid foundation, optimize aviation infrastructure and tourism potential, and provide convenient and professional experiences for both domestic and international travelers.

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By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Quan

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Airports Corporation of Vietnam domestic and international travelers aviation infrastructure tourism potential

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