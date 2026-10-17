Travel

Experts seek solutions to enhance agricultural products via cuisine, tourism

SGGPO

A series of seminars kicked off in Quy Nhon, Gia Lai Province, on October 16–17 to promote Vietnamese agricultural products through gastronomy and tourism as part of the National Tourism Year 2026.

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Delegates discuss issues at the seminar "Vietnamese Agricultural Products: From Farm to Global Table". (Photo: SGGP)

On October 16 and 17, in Quy Nhon, Gia Lai Province, the Vietnam Culinary Culture Association, in collaboration with representative agencies of Gia Lai, organized a series of seminars in response to National Tourism Year 2026. The event brought together 250 delegates, experts, and business representatives.

At the seminar "Vietnamese Agricultural Products: From Farm to Global Table" on the afternoon of October 16, delegates and experts focused on proposing actionable solutions and partnership models to elevate the value of agricultural produce by connecting production, processing, culinary culture, and tourism.

Under the theme "Standardizing Values – Telling the Vietnamese Story – Building a Circular Agricultural, Culinary, and Tourism Ecosystem," the seminar highlighted the urgent need to innovate mindsets, apply technology, standardize quality, and build brand identity to boost competitiveness and bring Vietnamese agricultural products to global markets.

Vice Chairwoman of the Gia Lai Provincial People's Committee, Nguyen Thi Thanh Lich, noted that the value of agricultural goods lies not only in yield or raw materials but also in their potential to be developed into distinctive culinary products tied to culture and tourism. Leveraging its geography spanning from highlands to coastal areas, Gia Lai possesses strong potential to link agriculture, processing, culinary arts, and tourism into an integrated value chain.

"Currently, the province is focusing on standardizing OCOP (One Commune One Product) items, applying technology, developing a circular economy, and expanding experiential tourism models such as farm tours and food tours. Through these efforts, we aim to enhance the value, brand identity, and cultural essence of agricultural products while broadening consumer markets," Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Lich shared.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

National Tourism Year 2026. Gia Lai Standardizing Values Agricultural Culinary Tourism Ecosystem agricultural products

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