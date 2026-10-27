Mechanisms proposed to turn tourism into spearhead economic sector

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism hosted a consultation conference in Hanoi on October 26 to gather feedback on a draft National Assembly resolution on specific mechanisms and policies to advance Vietnamese tourism.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Huy Dung, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The draft aims to remove bottlenecks, unlock resources, and enhance the industry's competitiveness.

Speaking at the conference, Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh emphasized that the draft targets breakthrough mechanisms and policies. These measures are designed to leverage the enabling role of the State while creating favorable conditions for local authorities, enterprises, and economic sectors to drive tourism development. She urged that policies be rooted in practical realities, ensuring feasibility and effectively mobilizing societal resources, particularly from the business community.

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Huy Dung expressed his hope for specific feedback from enterprises and industry associations on seven policy groups encompassing 21 consultation issues.

Regarding requirements and incentives for tourism projects, the draft categorizes developments into three tiers, including high-quality tourism projects, catalytic tourism projects, and strategic catalytic tourism projects.

To support accommodation providers, air route expansions, and product integration, the draft proposes up to a 30 percent reduction in annual land rental fees for non-commercial spaces—such as landscaped areas, greenery, water bodies, and shared spaces—at urban and resort hotels rated four stars or above with a gross construction density below 25 percent.

The draft also addresses the sharing economy, digital platforms, green tourism, circular tourism, the night-time economy, coastal and riverside tourism, integrated resorts, and wellness tourism. Qualifying models under these categories are proposed to receive a five-year corporate income tax exemption. Additionally, selected arts, festival, and entertainment complexes could pilot 24/7 operations benefiting from streamlined procedures and single-license mechanisms.

Mechanisms proposed to turn tourism into spearhead economic sector

Notably, the draft proposes a 50 percent personal income tax reduction on eligible wages and salaries for experts and high-skilled personnel. It also outlines up to 30 percent funding support for vocational training, assistance for educational institutions, and land allocation for worker housing development.

During the conference, representatives from ministries, government agencies, and businesses generally voiced consensus with the draft resolution. They recommended focusing on practical policies capable of resolving existing bottlenecks and creating breakthroughs for the tourism sector.

In her closing remarks, Minister Lam Thi Phuong Thanh stated that the draft resolution will be finalized to facilitate the mobilization of corporate and public involvement. This initiative aims to improve living standards, ensure social welfare, and promote sustainable tourism development in line with Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW on developing Vietnam's tourism into a spearhead economic sector in the new era.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh