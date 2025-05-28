Vietnamese sports to send 64 athletes for long-term training in France

A total of 64 top Vietnamese athletes will participate in long-term training in France during the 2025–2028 period under a newly signed cooperation agreement.

The Vietnam–France Friendship and Cooperation Association (AACVF) and the Francophone Community Sports Association have officially signed a memorandum of understanding with the Vietnam Sports Administration to collaborate in the field of sports.

Vietnamese sports will send athletes to France for long-term training. (Photo: Sport Authority of Vietnam)

According to Head of the High Performance Sports Department under the Vietnam Sports Administration Hoang Quoc Vinh, the French side will provide financial support of approximately EUR200,000 (US$226,420) for four years. This funding will enable training for 64 key athletes, 20 coaches, and 16 coaches and athletes in para-sports in France from 2025 to 2028.

In the first phase in 2025, Vietnam will send 20 athletes and seven coaches to France, including two track and field athletes, four road cycling athletes, two swimmers, and eight shooters. Besides, for para-sports, one coach and one athlete in powerlifting along with one coach and one athlete in track and field will be sent to France.

The parties have detailed discussions regarding the training program in France for the 2025–2028 period. (Photo: Sport Authority of Vietnam)

The French partners have committed to providing highly qualified coaches and adequate facilities to support the training of Vietnamese athletes and coaches.

Vietnam sports leaders have sought support from the French side to improve performance in shooting, archery, cycling, badminton, taekwondo, judo, athletics, and swimming.

There is strong confidence that this training program will significantly enhance the international competitiveness and performance of Vietnam’s elite athletes in these disciplines.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong