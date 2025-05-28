Sports

Vietnamese sports to send 64 athletes for long-term training in France

SGGPO

A total of 64 top Vietnamese athletes will participate in long-term training in France during the 2025–2028 period under a newly signed cooperation agreement.

The Vietnam–France Friendship and Cooperation Association (AACVF) and the Francophone Community Sports Association have officially signed a memorandum of understanding with the Vietnam Sports Administration to collaborate in the field of sports.

the-thao-1-8265-4856.png
Vietnamese sports will send athletes to France for long-term training. (Photo: Sport Authority of Vietnam)

According to Head of the High Performance Sports Department under the Vietnam Sports Administration Hoang Quoc Vinh, the French side will provide financial support of approximately EUR200,000 (US$226,420) for four years. This funding will enable training for 64 key athletes, 20 coaches, and 16 coaches and athletes in para-sports in France from 2025 to 2028.

In the first phase in 2025, Vietnam will send 20 athletes and seven coaches to France, including two track and field athletes, four road cycling athletes, two swimmers, and eight shooters. Besides, for para-sports, one coach and one athlete in powerlifting along with one coach and one athlete in track and field will be sent to France.

img-5207-7260-2440.jpg
The parties have detailed discussions regarding the training program in France for the 2025–2028 period. (Photo: Sport Authority of Vietnam)

The French partners have committed to providing highly qualified coaches and adequate facilities to support the training of Vietnamese athletes and coaches.

Vietnam sports leaders have sought support from the French side to improve performance in shooting, archery, cycling, badminton, taekwondo, judo, athletics, and swimming.

There is strong confidence that this training program will significantly enhance the international competitiveness and performance of Vietnam’s elite athletes in these disciplines.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Vietnam–France Friendship and Cooperation Association Francophone Community Sports Association long-term training in France training program

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn