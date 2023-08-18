Vietnamese shooter Trinh Thu Vinh wins ticket to Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Vietnamese shooter Trinh Thu Vinh qualified for the women’s air pistol category at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Vietnam sports has a ticket for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics thanks to achievement of Trinh Thu Vinh with a total score of 579 ranking fifth for the women’s 10-meter air pistol qualifier and the top eight strongest markswomen for the finals of the 2023 ISSF World Championships in Azerbaijan which takes place in Baku, Azerbaijan from August 17 to August 24.

Accordingly, markswoman Trinh Thu Vinh has not participated in any big tournaments, but the athlete had a confident performance against 130 outstanding competitors.

Greek athlete Korakaki Anna ranked first at the qualifying round with a total score of 584.

At the final, Thu Vinh will face with top seven markswomen.

Shooter Trinh Thu Vinh is the athlete being trained by expert Park Chung-gun to prepare for Olympic Paris 2024 in the women’s air pistol category. The Korean expert directly trained the technique and helped to keep her mind stable during the competition.