Vietnamese shooter Trinh Thu Vinh ranked 9th in ISSF

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has released its latest rankings for May 2025. Vietnamese shooter Trinh Thu Vinh is currently ranked 9th in the world in the women's 10m air pistol event, a slight drop from her previous 8th position.

The top two positions in this event remain unchanged, with Korean athlete Kim Yeji holding the world number one ranking and Chinese shooter Jiang Ranxin in second place.

Trinh Thu Vinh has not participated in any international competitions since March 2025. However, she is scheduled to compete in the ISSF World Cup in Europe in June 2025. This upcoming tournament will provide her with an opportunity to earn ranking points and potentially improve her standing in the world rankings.

Also on the ISSF rankings, shooter Le Thi Mong Tuyen is ranked 124th in the world in the women's 10m air rifle event. This is the shooter's forte from Ho Chi Minh City, which helped her earn an official spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics in France.

The 2025 National Strong Team Championship is currently underway at the National Sports Training Center, running from May 17 to May 25. This national-level competition has drawn 189 shooters representing 12 units from across the country. Participants are competing in men's and women's events across both rifle and pistol disciplines. Notably, prominent national team members Trinh Thu Vinh and Le Thi Mong Tuyen are among the athletes participating in this championship.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Anh Quan