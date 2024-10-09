Vietnamese representatives to compete at int’l beauty pageants

Miss Vietnam 2022 Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy will represent Vietnam in the Miss International 2024 pageant, which will be held on November 12 at the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Japan.

Miss Vietnam 2022 Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy (R) and the first runner-up of Miss Grand Vietnam 2023 Bui Khanh Linh



Thuy said that she would do her utmost to present a Vietnamese representative with strong capabilities, qualities, and a deep love for the country to international friends and promote images of the land and people of Vietnam.

Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy is the first Miss Vietnam to participate in Miss International.

In addition, the first runner-up of Miss Grand Vietnam 2023 Bui Khanh Linh will be the Vietnamese representative at Miss Intercontinental 2024 which will be held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt from November 20 to December 6.

The Miss Intercontinental pageant was first held in 1971 to honor beauty, talent, and intellect, and promote the land and cultures of the participating countries.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh