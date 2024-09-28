Culture/art

Do Ha Trang heads to Albania for The Miss Globe 2024

SGGP

The first runner-up of Miss Global Vietnam Tourism 2024 Do Ha Trang will represent Vietnam to participate in The Miss Globe 2024 in Albania.

Do Ha Trang, 25, from the northern province of Nam Dinh, is a student at the University of Economics - Technology for Industries (UNETI) in Hanoi. She was previously Miss Ao Dai Vietnam 2023 and first runner-up of the Miss Vietnam Fashion 2018.

The beauty will travel to Albania on September 28 to participate in the pre-pageant activities at The Miss Globe 2024. The Miss Globe 2024 coronation night will be held on October 15.

Trang said it was the first time she had participated in an international beauty pageant. She has been improving her English and performing skills to deliver a marvelous performance at the competition.

anh-chup-man-hinh-2024-09-27-luc-163509-4045.png.webp
The first runner-up of Miss Global Vietnam Tourism 2024, Do Ha Trang
anh-chup-man-hinh-2024-09-27-luc-163609-6680.png.webp
anh-chup-man-hinh-2024-09-27-luc-163620-9374.png.webp
Related News
By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Do Ha Trang The Miss Globe 2024 first runner-up of Miss Global Vietnam Tourism 2024

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn