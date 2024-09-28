Do Ha Trang heads to Albania for The Miss Globe 2024

The first runner-up of Miss Global Vietnam Tourism 2024 Do Ha Trang will represent Vietnam to participate in The Miss Globe 2024 in Albania.

Do Ha Trang, 25, from the northern province of Nam Dinh, is a student at the University of Economics - Technology for Industries (UNETI) in Hanoi. She was previously Miss Ao Dai Vietnam 2023 and first runner-up of the Miss Vietnam Fashion 2018.

The beauty will travel to Albania on September 28 to participate in the pre-pageant activities at The Miss Globe 2024. The Miss Globe 2024 coronation night will be held on October 15.

Trang said it was the first time she had participated in an international beauty pageant. She has been improving her English and performing skills to deliver a marvelous performance at the competition.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh