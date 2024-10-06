Ketut Permata Juliastrid of Indonesia crowned Miss Cosmo 2024

Ketut Permata Juliastrid of Indonesia was crowned Miss Cosmo beauty contest 2024 which ended at Saigon Riverside Park in Thu Duc City, HCMC on the evening of October 5.

Ketut Permata Juliastrid, 24, was crowned Puteri Indonesia Pariwisata 2024 in February. She is studying fashion design in her homeland. The beauty queen was hailed for her good performance at the Question and Answer Round and impressive runway skills.

The runner-up went to Karnruethai Tassabut of Thailand.

Miss Cosmo Vietnam 2023 Bui Thi Xuan Hanh who represented Vietnam to participate in the Miss Cosmo beauty contest 2024 was one of the top five of the pageant, including Ketut Permata Juliastrid of Indonesia, Romina Lozano of Peru, Karnruethai Tassabut of Thailand and Samantha Elliott of the US.

The top five of Miss Cosmo 2024

The organization board also awarded minor titles, including "Impactful Beauty" to Singapore’s representative, "Cosmo Tea Culture Tourism Ambassador" and "Cosmo People's Choice" to the beauty of the Philippines, "Best National Costume" to New Zealand’s beauty, "Best Evening Gown" to Vietnamese representative, "Woman Leadership" to Nigeria’s beauty, "Cosmo Beauty Icon" to Indonesian beauty, and "Cosmo Social Ambassador" to Cambodian beauty.

On the final night, the organizer of the Miss Cosmo beauty contest 2024 handed over VND1 billion to a charity fund in Thu Duc City.

Miss Cosmo beauty contest 2024 themed “Vivid Vietnam” was held in HCMC and major tourist cities in Vietnam on September 10- October 5. Contestants joined activities raising awareness on green and sustainable living, and promoting images of Vietnam.

Miss Cosmo 2024 Ketut Permata Juliastrid

Miss Cosmo Vietnam 2023 Bui Thi Xuan Hanh represents Vietnam in the Miss Cosmo beauty Contest 2024

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh