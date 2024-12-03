7th Book Fair promoting reading habits to take place in HCMC

The 7th book fair promoting reading habits among people will take place at the Ho Chi Minh City Book Street on December 4-8.

The fair will be divided into three areas, including Tram Tri Thuc (Knowledge Station), Tram Thien Nhien (Nature Station), and Tram Nghi Chan (Rest Stop) with the participation of more than 20 display booths.

The book show’s organizers, Thai Ha Books and Thai Ha Book Club, hope to create a book shopping space for book lovers.

Visitors will have an opportunity to enjoy a 42 percent discount on books and receive gifts from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Participating stalls will donate 20 percent of their book sales to the Vietnam Fund for Reading Promotion, which is operated by the Book Club and the Book ATM project to offer books and build bookshelves in provinces and cities nationwide.

The event will include activities, such as exchanges on reading culture, the introduction of new books, and providing books to disadvantaged children in mountainous areas.

By Quynh Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh