Culture/art

World Crafts Council experts assess Binh Duong Traditional Ceramics Village

SGGPO

An international delegation of experts from the World Crafts Council (WCC) conducted a field survey and assessment of Binh Duong's traditional ceramics village in Ho Chi Minh City on November 8.

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The World Crafts Council (WCC) surveys an exhibition space showcasing traditional ceramic artifacts and handcrafted products made in Binh Duong. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation includes experts such as Sundeep Kumar, WCC Asia-Pacific Deputy Director and head of the delegation; Zhang Hong, President of the China Arts and Crafts Association; Professor Ali Saleh Alnajadah, Chairman of Kuwait's Expo965 Handicrafts Committee; and Sun Yueqi, an international expert in cultural and craft development.

From November 8 to 11, the delegation is scheduled to visit production facilities and artistic spaces while examining the distinctive traditional cultural values associated with the history and development of Binh Duong's century-old ceramics village.

The WCC will use the field assessment to evaluate the village's eligibility for membership in the World Creative Crafts Cities Network.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment, the WCC's survey and assessment mark a key milestone in implementing Plan No. 424/KH-UBND issued by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee. The plan aims to preserve and promote traditional handicraft heritage while enhancing the standing of traditional craft villages and enabling them to integrate more deeply into the global network of creative craft villages.

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Numerous archaeological artifacts, including handcrafted ceramic products, are on display at Binh Duong Museum.
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A traditional handcrafted ceramics production space at Binh Duong Museum (Photo: SGGP)
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The Binh Duong area is home to numerous traditional ceramics workshops. (Photo: SGGP)
By Duy Tran – Translated by Kim Khanh

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World Crafts Council Binh Duong Traditional Ceramics Village World Creative Crafts Cities Network

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