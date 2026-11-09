Culture/art

Original archival collection sheds light on French architecture in Vietnam

SGGPO

Original architectural drawings, design documents, urban planning records, and photographs of French-built structures in Vietnam dating from 1858 to 1945 will be systematically presented to the public for the first time at an exhibition in Hanoi.

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Exhibition "French Architectural Styles in Vietnam 1858-1945 in Archival Documents." (Photo: State Records and Archives Management Department)

On November 9, the State Records and Archives Department announced that it would jointly organize an exhibition entitled “French Architectural Styles in Vietnam, 1858–1945, Through Archival Documents” with the French Embassy in Vietnam.

The exhibition is scheduled to open to the public on November 23 at the exhibition space introducing world documentary heritage and outstanding national archives located at 12 Dao Tan Street, Hanoi.

The exhibition will feature archival records, maps, and photographs preserved at National Archives Centers and France's Overseas National Archives. These original materials document the development, design, construction, restoration, and preservation of French architectural works in Hanoi, Hai Phong, Hue, Da Lat, Ho Chi Minh City, and other localities.

These architectural landmarks have become an integral part of the urban landscape. Archival documents associated with many of them hold significant historical, cultural, architectural, and urban planning value, providing authentic evidence for research into the formation and transformation of Vietnamese cities.

Through a collection of original drawings, design and planning documents, and photographs, the exhibition will recreate the urban landscape across different periods while highlighting how architectural styles adapted to local natural conditions and climate.

In addition to archival materials, visitors will have the opportunity to explore architectural models presented by several educational institutions, browse specialized research publications, and engage with experts in architecture and urban planning.

The exhibition will be held to mark Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day on November 23 and in response to Vietnam Culture Day on November 24. The event aims to promote the value of archival collections and contribute to efforts to secure their inscription on UNESCO's Memory of the World Register.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Original archival collection French architecture in Vietnam State Records and Archives Department exhibition space introducing world documentary heritage and outstanding national archives National Archives Centers France's Overseas National Archives

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