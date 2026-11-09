Vietnam-HCMC Festival opens in Japan's Aichi Province

The event served as a platform to strengthen people-to-people exchanges, promote cultural ties, and enhance cooperation between the two localities across a range of sectors.
The festival also highlighted the growing partnership between Ho Chi Minh City and Aichi Province over the past decade, reflecting their shared commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation and fostering closer economic, cultural, and social connections.
Held at Edion Hisaya Plaza Park in Nagoya City, the event featured two main activities: an opening program on November 7 showcasing Ho Chi Minh City as a hub of convergence and growth, followed by cultural and artistic exchanges under the theme "Harmonious Stride Forward" on November 8.
The exchange program featured singers Dong Nhi, Quang Linh, Phuong Thanh, Erik, Dong Hung, and the ABC dance troupe.
Director Le Hong Son of the Ho Chi Minh City Arts Center stated that the program was produced seamlessly, spanning themes from love for the homeland and folk melodies to contemporary songs.
Directed by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Arts Center, the festival aimed to promote cultural exchange and strengthen mutual understanding between Aichi Province and Vietnam as a whole, as well as Ho Chi Minh City in particular.