Vietnam-HCMC Festival opens in Japan's Aichi Province

The Vietnam-Ho Chi Minh City Festival in Aichi Province was held on November 7 and 8, commemorating the 10th anniversary of the friendly and cooperative relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Aichi Province.

The event served as a platform to strengthen people-to-people exchanges, promote cultural ties, and enhance cooperation between the two localities across a range of sectors.

Artists and singers from Ho Chi Minh City perform during a cultural and artistic exchange program in Aichi Prefecture, Japan, as part of activities celebrating the growing ties between the two localities. Photo: SGGP.

The festival also highlighted the growing partnership between Ho Chi Minh City and Aichi Province over the past decade, reflecting their shared commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation and fostering closer economic, cultural, and social connections.

A large audience in Japan shows their appreciation and cheers for Vietnamese singers performing at the Vietnam-Ho Chi Minh City Festival in Aichi Prefecture. Photo: SGGP

Held at Edion Hisaya Plaza Park in Nagoya City, the event featured two main activities: an opening program on November 7 showcasing Ho Chi Minh City as a hub of convergence and growth, followed by cultural and artistic exchanges under the theme "Harmonious Stride Forward" on November 8.

The exchange program featured singers Dong Nhi, Quang Linh, Phuong Thanh, Erik, Dong Hung, and the ABC dance troupe.

Director Le Hong Son of the Ho Chi Minh City Arts Center stated that the program was produced seamlessly, spanning themes from love for the homeland and folk melodies to contemporary songs.

Aichi Prefecture Governor Hideaki Ōmura and Ho Chi Minh City's Tourism Ambassador in Aichi Prefecture of Japan Noriko Hirose interact at the festival. Photo: SGGP

Directed by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Arts Center, the festival aimed to promote cultural exchange and strengthen mutual understanding between Aichi Province and Vietnam as a whole, as well as Ho Chi Minh City in particular.

A group of artists and singers from the Ho Chi Minh City Arts Center during a tour in Aichi, Japan. Photo: SGGP

By Thanh Hiep - Translated by Anh Quan