World Crafts Council assesses Lai Thieu traditional pottery craft

On November 9, the World Crafts Council (WCC) continued its assessment of the traditional pottery preservation space at Vuon Nha Gom (The Pottery Garden) in Lai Thieu Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Mr. Khang Minh (R) introduces the WCC delegation to the exhibition space showcasing Lai Thieu handcrafted ceramic products. (Photo: SGGP)

Vuon Nha Gom, a pottery workshop and studio, was established in 2016 by Khang Minh, a resident, with the aim of preserving the traditional pottery-making techniques of the renowned Lai Thieu region. The pottery workshop combines traditional craftsmanship with environmental protection requirements in a modern urban setting. Its products and exhibition spaces tell the story of Lai Thieu's traditional pottery-making heritage.

At the workshop, clay and kaolin used as raw materials are sourced and processed externally, while traditional wood-fired kilns have been replaced with enclosed electric kilns. Products fired in electric kilns retain their original quality, firing consistency, and uniform coloration, while requiring less time to complete than before.

Beyond serving as a production workshop, Vuon Nha Gom has also become a cultural destination, attracting visitors from near and far to experience pottery-making and participate in traditional pottery classes.

The World Crafts Council (WCC)'s assessment of Binh Duong's traditional ceramics craft village, including Lai Thieu pottery, as part of its consideration for admission to the World Creative Crafts Cities Network represents recognition of the craft's cultural value. It also provides fresh encouragement for those dedicated to keeping the traditional pottery craft alive to continue preserving and promoting Vietnam's cultural heritage.

Finished handcrafted ceramic products at Vuon Nha Gom. (Photo: SGGP)

Artisan Duong Minh Tam crafts a handmade ceramic vase. (Photo: SGGP)

An artisan at Vuon Nha Gom carefully crafts each detail of a handmade ceramic pig figurine (Photo: SGGP)

Handcrafted mascots for the Year of the Goat 2027, made at Vuon Nha Gom. (Photo: SGGP)

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By Duy Tran – Translated by Kim Khanh