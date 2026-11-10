Hue Festival recognized as international brand

Hue Festival 2026 continues to reinforce its four-season festival city model through a year-round series of cultural and artistic activities.

The program connects the heritage of the former imperial capital with the cultural excellence of countries around the world, while creating distinctive tourism products and attracting more visitors to Hue.

A year-round festival

The Long Ma (Dragon Horse), a mythical creature blending reality and fantasy, with the head of a dragon and the body of a horse, is a legendary symbol in Vietnamese culture. It serves as a spiritual guide for a journey of connecting heritage through energy, music and the spirit of creativity.

The first Hue Festival, held in 2000, marked a new approach to preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of the former imperial capital while fostering cultural exchange and international integration. The harmonious blend of traditional and contemporary arts has given this distinctive cultural event a unique identity, attracting large audiences from both Vietnam and abroad.

With each edition, Hue Festival has continued to evolve and innovate. Its festival spaces have expanded, bringing together thousands of artists and performers, along with dozens of art troupes from countries and territories around the world.

Alongside programs recreating the atmosphere of the former imperial court, such as the Royal Palace by Night, royal banquets, the Ban Soc ceremony, and the Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) Festival, Hue Festival also features a diverse range of innovative and creative artistic performances.

Art troupes from France, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Denmark, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Laos, Mongolia, Russia, Thailand, Spain, Türkiye, China, and Australia, among others, have helped enrich the city's cultural and artistic life while adding to the festival's distinctive appeal.

Hue Festival also serves as a bridge connecting different cultures, providing opportunities for artists, researchers, and the public to meet, engage in exchanges, and share creative values.

A representative of the Hue Festival Organizing Committee said that, with the overarching message "Cultural Heritage for Integration and Development," the Hue Festival brand has taken shape, helping establish Hue's identity as a Festival City on the international stage.

A city of four-season festivals

Hue Wonderverse Music Fest 2026

One of the major milestones in Hue Festival's development was its transition from an event held periodically to a year-round, four-season festival model in 2022.

Hoang Viet Trung, Director of the Hue Monuments Conservation Center, said Hue Festival 2026 follows the four-season festival orientation, featuring a series of events throughout the year to celebrate and promote the distinctive cultural values of Hue and Vietnam. The initiative also seeks to capitalize on the city's strengths in scenic attractions, traditional festivals, and spiritual tourism to attract visitors, contribute to socio-economic development, and establish Hue as a distinctive Festival City of Vietnam.

Following a continuous series of activities held from early 2026 to date, the Hue Festival Organizing Committee is continuing its program with "Hue Winter," highlighted by a Trinh Cong Son music program and a countdown event welcoming 2027.

According to Tran Huu Thuy Giang, Vice Chairman of the Hue People's Committee and Head of the Organizing Committee of Hue Festival 2026, holding festival activities throughout all four seasons not only diversifies tourism products but also creates more opportunities for visitors to experience the city's cultural offerings.

Alongside large-scale artistic programs, Hue Festival continues to host exhibitions, displays, scientific seminars, and domestic and international sporting competitions. It also features performances by art clubs, bands, and brass ensembles at bandstands, parks, pedestrian streets, and other public spaces. In particular, local authorities are encouraged to organize traditional festivals and folk cultural activities, helping bring heritage closer to the community.

Hue Wonderverse Music Fest 2026

Over successive editions, Hue Festival has provided fresh momentum for the research, restoration, and promotion of architectural heritage, royal court festivals, and traditional cultural values. Artistic programs and experiential activities have revitalized numerous heritage sites and spaces, providing residents and visitors with more engaging opportunities to explore and appreciate the city's heritage.

From its beginnings as a cultural event in 2000, Hue Festival has gradually established its standing on the international festival calendar. This journey has not only enhanced Hue's image but also demonstrated the power of culture to connect communities, foster cultural exchange, and promote tourism development.

International artists take part in Hue International Sculpture Symposium 2026 Held as part of Hue Festival 2026, the Hue International Sculpture Symposium 2026, themed "Impressions of Hue, Vietnam – 2026," is taking place from November 5 to 15 at a park along the northern bank of the Huong River in Hue City. This year's symposium brings together 10 international artists from France, Spain, Egypt, Iran, Thailand, and Laos, alongside 19 Vietnamese artists. Now in its sixth edition as part of Hue Festival, the event continues to provide a platform for cultural exchange, networking, and artistic collaboration among Vietnamese and international sculptors. Hoang Viet Trung, Director of the Hue Monuments Conservation Center and Standing Deputy Head of the Hue Festival Organizing Committee, said the participating works had undergone a selection and appraisal process by a professional council, from initial sketches to scale models at a ratio of 1:10. Bringing their talent, dedication, and creativity to the symposium, the artists offer distinctive perspectives on the people, culture, and land of Hue, contributing to the diversity of contemporary artistic life.

By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh