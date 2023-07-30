Vietnamese players earn three gold medals at Hong Kong Shuttlecock Open

The Vietnamese shuttlecock team is currently competing in an international tournament in Hong Kong (China), and they have achieved remarkable gold medal results.

The third Hong Kong Shuttlecock Open takes place from July 28 to July 31, with players participating in various events, including men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles.

Teams from Vietnam, Macau (China), Guangxi (China), and the host Hong Kong (China), are all taking part in this competition.

The Vietnamese shuttlecock team advanced to three finals and emerged victorious, earning gold medals. Specifically, Ha Nhu Hung claimed the gold medal in the men's singles event, Luu Hoang Thanh Ngan won the gold medal in the women's singles event, and the Vietnamese men's doubles team (Manh Tu/Viet Tiep/Hong Hiep/Thanh Cuong/Hieu Thuan/Nhu Hung) secured the gold medal.

Shuttlecock is not part of the recent SEA Games competition program. However, in several Asian countries, this sport continues to be developed, with an annual tournament organized. This competition provides the Vietnamese shuttlecock team with valuable opportunities to gain experience and improve their skills. Just before participating in the tournament in Hong Kong (China) in early July, the Vietnamese shuttlecock players took part in the thrilling 2023 National Beach Shuttlecock Championships in Khanh Hoa Province.

At present, the World Shuttlecock Federation is still in search of a suitable venue and time to host the 11th Shuttlecock World Championships.