Vietnamese men's national football team climb to 114th in FIFA rankings

The Vietnamese men's national football team ended 2024 on a high note, climbing two spots to rank 114th in the latest FIFA rankings, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) announced on December 20.

A decisive goal of Nguyen Quang Hai (19) helps Vietnam win over Indonesia (Photo: VNA)

In December, Vietnam secured two crucial victories in the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024, defeating Laos 4-1 and Indonesia 1-0. These wins added 3.68 points to their total, bringing them to 1,164.79 points. The strong performance also helped Vietnam return to the top 20 teams in Asia.

Vietnam remains the second-ranked team in Southeast Asia, trailing Thailand. The Thai team earned 2.93 points from victories over Malaysia and Timor-Leste in the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024, solidifying their position at 97th in the FIFA rankings and retaining their regional lead.

Meanwhile, Indonesia, ranked third in Southeast Asia, experienced a decline after losing 0-1 to Vietnam, drawing 3-3 with Laos, and winning 1-0 over Myanmar. These results cost them 1.7 points, dropping to 127th in the global rankings.

FIFA’s December rankings highlighted Vietnam as the most improved team in the region, showcasing their strong progress over the past month.

In Asia, Japan continued to dominate, ranking 15th globally, followed by Iran (18th) and the Republic of Korea (23rd), with no changes in the continent’s top three positions.

Vietnamplus