SEA Games 33 Women’s Football: Vietnam vs. Philippines (6:30 p.m., December 8)

Vietnam’s emphatic opening victory over Malaysia has given the team a strong springboard for the remaining two matches in Group B, beginning with their clash against the Philippines on the evening of December 8.

The semifinal clash between the Vietnam and Philippines women’s teams at the 2022 AFF Cup - (Photo: VFF)

In their first outing, Vietnam achieved a dual objective: a commanding win and a fully preserved squad for the next match—an outcome Head Coach Mai Duc Chung underscored. “We had no injuries or bookings in the opener. That allows us to maintain our strongest lineup for the match against the Philippines, which is absolutely essential,” he said.

The Philippines, which fell 1–2 to Myanmar in their opener, understands what is at stake: another defeat would put their campaign on the brink. With a roster featuring many naturalized players and superior physicality, the Philippines remains a formidable challenge for Vietnam—particularly in aerial duels, an area where Vietnam traditionally struggles. In their five most recent encounters, Vietnam has won three, but notably lost the past two by scores of 0–4 and 1–2. Those results, however, came at a time when Coach Mai Duc Chung had his strongest squad available, underscoring that complacency now would be dangerous.

At present, Vietnam’s women's football team is in a transitional phase, and several players who are often used as substitutes were given starting roles against Malaysia, including goalkeeper Khong Thi Hang, Van Su, Nguyen Thi Duyen, and Cu Thi Huynh Nhu. But adjustments are expected for the match against the Philippines. Veterans, such as Huynh Nhu, Diem My, Thai Thi Thao, Hoang Thi Loan, and goalkeeper Kim Thanh, are all poised to return to the starting lineup.

Facing a Philippines side in a must-win situation, the experienced Mai Duc Chung is unlikely to take risks with experimental selections. Vietnam’s main concern lies in defense, where the absence of Chuong Thi Kieu will weaken its ability to defend against high balls.

A win in this match would secure Vietnam an early place in the semifinals. Even a draw would give Coach Mai Duc Chung’s squad strategic flexibility for their final group match against Myanmar. With momentum and confidence on their side, Vietnam is well-positioned to approach this traditionally difficult opponent with greater composure and clarity.

By Quoc Cuong – Translated by Thuy Doan