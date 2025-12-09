Minister visits Vietnamese athletes participating in SEA Games 33 in Thailand

Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung visited the Vietnamese sports delegation in Bangkok, Thailand, to encourage and support the coaches and athletes on December 9.

Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung visits the Vietnamese sports delegation in Bangkok, Thailand, to encourage and support the coaches and athletes on December 9. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Deputy Director of the Sports Authority of Vietnam and Head of the delegation, Nguyen Hong Minh, reported on the performance of the teams over the past few days. Vietnam’s teams in men’s and women’s football, men’s indoor handball, baseball, and badminton have begun competing, with some securing victories while others have had less favorable starts.

In addition, representatives from several sports reported challenges encountered in recent days. For example, at the accommodation area for the football teams, meal portions have not yet fully met the athletes’ needs. Furthermore, the training facility for the women’s football team is located approximately 40 km from their lodging, resulting in long travel times.

Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung urged the delegation head to promptly coordinate with the organization board to address these issues. In addition, he will compile the concerns to raise them with the organizers during the National Olympic Committee meetings.

Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung presents VND100 million (US$3,800) to the Vietnamese sports delegation. (Photo: SGGP)

Minister Nguyen Van Hung emphasized that achieving high performance on the major international stage requires strong results at the regional level, namely the 33rd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 33). Each competition holds its own value, and regional tournaments serve as a foundation to identify outstanding athletes for the Asian Games or the Olympics.

The Minister expressed his hope that coaches and athletes will strive to achieve their set goals, bringing joy and pride to fans and the Vietnamese people, who eagerly await news of the athletes’ victories.

On this occasion, Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung presented VND100 million (US$3,800) to the Vietnamese sports delegation to support an additional 'performance bonus' fund for athletes achieving top results.

By Nguyen Anh—Translated by Kim Khanh