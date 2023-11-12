Vietnamese marksmen bag more medals at 45th SEASA Shooting Championships

Surprisingly, the victor in the individual shooting event was not Pham Quang Huy, the previous gold medalist at the 19th Asian Games, but rather Lai Cong Minh.

On November 11, at the shooting range in Chinese Taipei, marksmen participated in the upcoming events of the 45th Southeast Asian Shooting Association (SEASA) Championships. Throughout the competition, the Vietnamese shooting team eagerly looked forward to securing additional gold medals in the men's 10m air pistol event and experienced a sense of satisfaction. Surprisingly, the victor in the individual shooting event was not Pham Quang Huy, the previous gold medalist at the 19th Asian Games, but rather Lai Cong Minh.

After the qualifying round for the men's 10m air pistol event, among the eight finalists, Vietnam's shooting team was represented by Pham Quang Huy, Lai Cong Minh, and Phan Cong Minh. In the final rounds, Phan Cong Minh secured the 8th position with a score of 112.3 points, while Pham Quang Huy impressed with a 3rd-place finish, scoring 217.9 points. Despite his notable achievement, Pham Quang Huy did not receive a medal due to the regulations specifying that medals are granted only to shooters with the best performance in the leading group of each nation during the final round of each shooting event. Each country is limited to having only one shooter receive a medal (in the top three positions).

The champion in the men's 10m air pistol individual event was the shooter Lai Cong Minh, who scored 241.8 points. The silver medalist in the individual event was Faroukh Umar Fareed from Malaysia, with 234.9 points, and the bronze medalist was Hsieh Hsiang Chen from Chinese Taipei, with 195 points.

As for the men's 10m air pistol team event, the trio of marksmen—Pham Quang Huy, Lai Cong Minh, and Phan Cong Minh—earned a total score of 1,726 points, securing the top spot and winning the gold medal. The silver medal went to the team from Chinese Taipei, while the bronze medal was awarded to the team from Malaysia.

Furthermore, the Vietnamese shooting team clinched an additional gold medal in the women's 50m air rifle-prone team event. The outstanding performance came from shooters Phi Thanh Thao, Nguyen Thi Thao, and Duong Ha My, who collectively scored 1,793.5 points. In the individual competition, shooter Phi Thanh Thao secured the bronze medal.

The men's air rifle team, comprising Nguyen Van Quan, Nguyen Thanh Nam, and Phung Viet Dung, secured the silver medal in the men's 50m air rifle-prone team event. Additionally, in the individual competition of the same event, shooter Nguyen Van Quan also clinched the silver medal.

In the youth category, marksman Ha Thanh Tan achieved a bronze medal in the individual 10m men's air pistol event, with a score of 193.3 points in the final.