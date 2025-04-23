Education

Vietnam and South Korea increasing their collaboration in school football

Former head coach of the Vietnamese national football team Park Hang-seo, Vice President of the Korean Football Federation, has return to Vietnam and paid a visit to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

VFF President Tran Quoc Tuan (R) congratulates Mr. Park Hang-seo on his appointment as Vice President of the Korean Football Federation (Photo: VFF)

Mr. Park Hang-seo was accompanied by President Park Han Dong of the Korean Student Football Association. His visit to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) not only enhanced engagement between the two organizations but also reinforced their collaborative development agenda, particularly in school football—a field in which South Korea excels.

VFF President Tran Quoc Tuan believed that with his extensive knowledge of Korean and Vietnamese football, Mr. Park Hang-seo would remain a vital link in promoting the cooperative and developmental relationship between the two football associations.

Mr. Park Hang-seo affirmed that in his new role, he remains committed to supporting shared development efforts. The former head coach of the Vietnam national team noted that South Korea is home to numerous modern sports training centers and emphasized that the Korean Football Federation is fully prepared to welcome Vietnamese teams for training, offering maximum support in their preparation for major tournaments.

The visit features a prominent figure, Mr. Park Han Dong, President of the Korean Student Football Association. This marks a significant milestone for the VFF as it signals the beginning of a more extensive period of cooperation between the student football programs of the two countries.

President Tran Quoc Tuan emphasized that in recent years, the development of football in universities in Vietnam has had many positive changes, through two successful domestic and international youth student football tournaments. From there, VFF hopes to receive more cooperation, exchange and support from the Korean Student Football Association; thereby, contributing to improving the quality of tournaments and creating sustainable development resources for Vietnamese football.

By Quoc Cuong - Translated by Anh Quan

